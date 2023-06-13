WANTED: Man wearing ‘FROG’ hat who robbed Belleville bank

A surveillance photo of the suspect sought after a robbery at a Belleville bank on June 13, 2023.
A surveillance photo of the suspect sought after a robbery at a Belleville bank on June 13, 2023.(Belleville Police / FBI Springfield)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is on the run after robbing a Belleville bank on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect gave a teller at the Bank of America on Carlyle Avenue a note demanding money and indicating he was armed around 10 a.m. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he drove off in a black four-door Hyundai sedan with tinted windows and missing a front license plate.

The suspect was wearing a silver plastic sauna suit, a black hat with the word “FROG” and a dark brown mask over his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement in their search for the suspect is urged to contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

ATF investigating Warrenton church fire have not ruled out arson
ATF investigating Warrenton church fire
Graphic
3 suspects in custody after police chase in St. Louis
Tyree Fletcher, 18, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher...
18-year-old charged in shooting death of man at Berkeley gas station
File image
Woman admits to running chop shop after being caught with stolen cars