WANTED: Man wearing ‘FROG’ hat who robbed Belleville bank

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is on the run after robbing a Belleville bank on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect gave a teller at the Bank of America on Carlyle Avenue a note demanding money and indicating he was armed around 10 a.m. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he drove off in a black four-door Hyundai sedan with tinted windows and missing a front license plate.

The suspect was wearing a silver plastic sauna suit, a black hat with the word “FROG” and a dark brown mask over his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information that can assist law enforcement in their search for the suspect is urged to contact FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, Belleville police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

