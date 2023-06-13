Voting to ban pot dispensaries; Des Peres Aldermen votes to put issue on November 2024 ballot

DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters in the city of Des Peres will now decide in November of 2024 on whether to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

They appear to be the first municipality in St. Louis County, and possibly the state, to do so.

The Board of Aldermen voted 5-0 to put the issue on the ballot but decided to wait to decide the more controversial issue of approving zoning for the single pot shop in town.

Root 66 is currently licensed medically but has yet to open. Their ownership is seeking zoning requirements to allow the business off of Manchester Road to open, but many at the meeting urged the Board not to approve the zoning.

While many municipalities approved zoning for recreational facilities months ago, the issue has been a hot topic in Des Peres.

Many fear that Root 66 will open next to the ‘Mathnasium,’ a math tutoring business for kids, and near single-family residences.

“This is a business wanting to come in, it feels more like they’re barging in,” said Jean Fluri, a Des Peres resident.

Dan Welsh, a lawyer representing Root 66, said even the zoning proposal Des Peres is considering could be considered “unduly burdensome,” as they have 21 parking spots now, and the zoning would require them to have more.

Welsh said no other municipality that he studied had such zoning.

“If you impose a parking standard that rules out the facility, our argument will be that that would constitute an unduly burdensome use of zoning powers,” said Welsh.

Welsh alluded to a possible lawsuit if the zoning is passed with the strict parking standard or if they vote not to approve it at all.

But one resident, Bill Smith, welcomed the lawsuit and said Des Peres could win it.

“Be a man, measure up, roll the dice, represent the Des Peres residents,” said Smith.

Another lawyer on the other end of the argument said the board needs to pass zoning that fits any dispensary, not one specifically tailored for Root 66.

While the crowd was almost all against the dispensary, Hameed Hambra said people have incorrect assumptions about who goes to dispensaries.

“They are everyday folks. There is not a certain demographic or certain type of people that go in there. It’s not people playing Bob Marley music, it’s not kids playing rap music, they get their medicine, and they go home,” said Hambra.

The board voted to wait on deciding the zoning issue, citing one alderman who couldn’t make it to the meeting on Monday.

