Tower Grove Park adding basketball courts

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New hoops are taking root in south St. Louis City.

Tuesday, Tower Grove Park broke ground on two new basketball courts.

The courts will sit near the intersection of Arsenal and Ben Avenue. Construction is set to be finished this fall.

The courts cost around $1 million. Some of the funds were covered by a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

