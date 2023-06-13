Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs...
FILE - Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs.

The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the springs may have been installed incorrectly in production. They can detach from the vehicle while it’s moving, increasing the risk of a crash and possibly creating a hazard for other drivers.

Stellantis says in the documents that it’s aware of 17 warranty claims, two customer assistance reports and two field reports that may be caused by the problem. But as of May 25 it had no reports of crashes or injuries. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

SUVs with air suspensions are not affected. Dealers will inspect the springs and replace the assemblies if necessary. Owners are to be notified by letter starting July 28.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman...
Former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
‘This is not my skill set’ Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Latest News

Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
AI helped create ‘last Beatles record,’ Paul McCartney says
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides