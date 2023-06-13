Search on for 75-year-old woman missing out of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman with dementia and schizophrenia who was reported missing out of St. Louis City in late May.

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Betteye Jean Smith-Hogan. Police say family members told them she went missing from their home on Harlan Avenue on May 25. Her belongings were packed, but there was no indication of where she was going. She had previously expressed a desire to go back to her hometown in Mississippi, police say.

She is described as 5′7″m weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a skirt. Police say she always carries a Bible. She suffers from both dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5338 or dial 911.

