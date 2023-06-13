Search on for 75-year-old woman missing out of St. Louis City

Betteye Jean Smith-Hogan
Betteye Jean Smith-Hogan(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 75-year-old woman with dementia and schizophrenia who was reported missing out of St. Louis City in late May.

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for Betteye Jean Smith-Hogan. Police say family members told them she went missing from their home on Harlan Avenue on May 25. Her belongings were packed, but there was no indication of where she was going. She had previously expressed a desire to go back to her hometown in Mississippi, police say.

She is described as 5′7″m weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a skirt. Police say she always carries a Bible. She suffers from both dementia and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5338 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Explicit language fills a nine-minute Facebook Live video that City of St. Louis Alderman...
Former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
‘This is not my skill set’ Business owner tracks down stolen van as police battle huge spike in car thefts
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard

Latest News

Voting to ban pot dispensaries; Des Peres Aldermen votes to put issue on November 2024 ballot
Voting to ban pot dispensaries; Des Peres Aldermen votes to put issue on November 2024 ballot
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
Missouri is losing teachers to higher paying jobs, Dept of Education says
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to...
After another shooting, neighbors and Airbnb owners speak out regarding St. Louis’ plans to regulate short term rentals