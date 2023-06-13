Police see an uptick in ATM thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Washington Police Department is investigating the break-in of an ATM early Monday morning at the Franklin County Bank location at East 8th Street and Highway 47. A team of four thieves was able to rip the front off of the machine and steal the money inside, according to police.

Lt. Steve Sitze told News 4 that the thieves used a pickup that was stolen from a nearby apartment complex and a heavy-duty chain.

“They backed up to the ATM, two of them began to work on the ATM to get the hook in place and then they drove off breaking the ATM open.” he said.

Sitze said officers arrived within two minutes and found the pickup still running. But he said the 4 thieves had already left in a car.

Since mid-April, this was the 10th ATM to be targeted by thieves in the St. Louis region. The St. Louis Police Department said it has noticed an uptick in this type of crime since May 1. There were six ATMs in St. Louis that have been hit by thieves since then, two in St. Louis County and one in Waterloo, Illinois.

Sitze said it appears that thieves are singling out stand-alone ATMs and more specifically, a specific brand of machine that’s perceived to be easier to break into.

