MidAmerica St. Louis cuts ribbon on $34 million terminal expansion, preps for international flights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The completion of phase three of the $34 million project to expand the terminal at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport was celebrated with a ribbon cutting and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in attendance Tuesday.

The expansion expanded the original 53,500-square-foot terminal by 41,000 additional square feet to accommodate passenger growth and several new amenities for travelers.

“Here in Illinois, we are proud to boast one of the best and largest aviation systems in the nation,” Governor Pritzker shared. “In my quest to advance the economic development of our great state, a crucial component is the modernization and maintenance of our airports and support for the people that keep them coming.”

The four-year expansion project includes a new standard TSA screening area, two additional boarding bridges, a service animal relief area, new family restrooms, a nursing station, an expanded departure lounge with added room for concessions, new water bottle filling stations, and a storm shelter.

ADA-compliant renovations were also incorporated to accommodate people with disabilities and include recessed fixtures, a larger elevator, visual paging, and accessible seating.

“[The expansion] is delivering critical infrastructure and safety improvement projects that will enhance overall operations at the airport as it continues to welcome steady passenger traffic,” St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said.

FAA Regional Administrator for the Great Lakes Region, Erik Amend, agreed.

“Through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, the agency has invested nearly $25 million in this project that will serve as a gateway for future economic development and growth in the Southern Illinois and Metro East Region,” Amend said.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport currently offers non-stop destination travel exclusively with Allegiant to:

Charleston

Destin/Ft. Walton Beach

Ft. Lauderdale

Ft. Meyers/Punta Gorda

Jacksonville

Las Vegas

Myrtle beach

Orlando

Sarasota/Bradenton

Savannah

Tampa Bay/St. Pete

“We have been part of this community for the last 11 years thanks to the wonderful partnership with have with MidAmerica, and we cannon wait to see what the future of growth holds for this region,” Allegiant’s Director of Airport Affairs Thayne Klinger said.

Guests got a clearer picture of what the future could hold with the announcement international travel options are coming to Mid America.

Airport Director Bryan Johnson said the airport is preparing for an alliance with Viva Aerobus and Allegiant Airlines.

“We were identified in a US DOT filing in late 2021 as a destination for this alliance. It’s really going to present a new opportunity for us and compliment STL and the work they do across the river,” Johnson said.”

Johnson said international travel to and from Mascutah is expected to take off by early 2025

A $37.7 million project to add nearly 3,100 linear feet of new taxiway lima pavement and a new taxiway bridge over Crooked Creek is under construction. It will serve Boeing’s new production facility, which is slated for opening in 2024 and has the potential to spark future aviation development.

“Businesses want an airport they can come out and in of that is business worthy,” Gov. Pritzker explained. “And aviation businesses like Boeing want to be at an airport the runways are in great shape, where they know if they build a warehouse or terminal themselves, they will have the infrastructure backing them up.”

Metrolink’s expansion from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is also moving forward and will make the airport more accessible to potential customers all along the light rail alignment. This will now offer a direct connection to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

“We are bringing in population,” Gov. Pritzker shared. “We are bringing business here. That’s the point. Business wants to go where the opportunity is, and the opportunity is where the infrastructure is great.”

