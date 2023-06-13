Man to serve life sentence for killing man at a 2020 barbeque

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 51-year-old man has been convicted of first-degree murder after he shot and killed a man at a neighborhood barbeque in July 2020.

Kennice Brock, 51, was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he walked into a neighborhood barbeque at Biker’s Corner on North Vandeventer Avenue and shot and killed Carl Netter.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Srikant Chigurupati prosecuted Brock.

“I want to congratulate Srikant for putting together a strong case and gaining justice for Mr. Netter, who was an innocent victim and tried unsuccessfully to deescalate the situation,” said newly appointed Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “As I work to rebuild our team at the Circuit Attorney’s Office, it is important to recognize those prosecutors who have worked for the past several years under tough circumstances continuing to seek justice for victims of violent crime.”

Brock’s conviction carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

