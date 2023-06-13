Heating Up This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warmer Upper 80s Wednesday, A Bit More Humid
  • Hotter 90s Thursday & Friday
  • Rain chances late Friday-Weekend, but exact timing uncertain

This Evening and Tonight: It’s a warmer day and milder evening compared to yesterday. Expect evening temps in the 70s and dry with low humidity.

Wednesday will be warmer and a bit more humid with a high in the upper 80s. A few high clouds develop but we remain dry. Thursday is a hot day with a high in the low 90s. Humidity won’t cause a heat index, but it will be higher compared to earlier in the week. And expect a dry Thursday with sunshine to start then partly cloudy skies.

Friday is hot again and we’ll see a slight chance for a shower or storm by evening. Rain chances for now are at 20% in St. Louis, 30% for areas southwest of the St. Louis metro.

Saturday’s rain chances look lower and Sunday looks more likely. However, this is a flip-flop in the model trend and why the exact timing of weekend rain is uncertain. Check back as we get closer to the weekend as we expect more clarity and specifics in the forecasted timing of rain.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

