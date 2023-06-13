Experts say St. Louis housing market could get more competitive with forecast drop in interest rates

By Caroline Hecker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After 10 consecutive rate hikes over the course of the last 15 months, The Federal Reserve will meet Wednesday to decide whether to implement another rate hike or keep rates steady.

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in 16 years, impacting every corner of the economy, including the local housing market. The recent reconciliation of the debt ceiling crisis should help stabilize interest rates, said Kathy Helbig-Strick, CEO of Experience Realty Partners.

“It’s restored some consumer confidence and the prediction is we’re going to see mortgage rates tick down over the next 60 days, we did see them slightly increase as the deadline was approaching and people weren’t sure what the resolution was going to be,” she said.

In many areas, Helbig-Strick said homes are still selling for at least $10,000 over list price, with many homes receiving multiple offers within the first 24 hours of being on the market. The St. Louis area is seeing about one-third of the volume of housing inventory in a typical year, she said.

“I don’t see this low inventory catching up for years,” she said. “A lot of it is driven more by sellers than buyers. Sellers have low-interest rates locked in and they aren’t looking to walk away from that.”

If rates tick down as expected, Helbig-Strick said she anticipates more sellers will be willing to list their house on the market. However, lower rates also mean more competition.

“Quit trying to time out your interest rate because that’s a fluctuating piece of the equation,” she said. “So get out there when you have fewer competitors because we’re going to see people flooding back into the market.”

Within the first four months of 2023, the average sale price of a home in St. Charles County was $319,000. In St. Louis County over the same time period, the average price was $229,000.

“St. Charles County is a major attraction, Kirkwood, the central corridor, there are parts of South County too, she said. “Really there’s not a lot of whole areas in St. Louis that aren’t appreciating, even North County, we’re having some appreciating prices in and renewed interest.”

