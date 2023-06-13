Bunge makes billion-dollar merger deal with Amsterdam agriculture firm

A powerhouse St. Louis agriculture business, from soybeans to grain, is widening its reach.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A powerhouse St. Louis agriculture business, from soybeans to grain, is widening its reach.

Bunge is making a multi-billion-dollar deal to acquire Viterra, an agriculture firm based in Amsterdam.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal is valued at over $8 billion.

Bunge moved its North American headquarters to Chesterfield in 2019.

It sits along I-64, just west of Highway 141.

Bunge plans to keep its headquarters in St. Louis.

Greater St. Louis INC., which works to grow St. Louis business and interests said,

“This is another major global win and more evidence of the resurgence building in St. Louis. This deal strengthens Bunge’s new global headquarters here in St. Louis and further propels our metro to the forefront of the global economy.”

The deal is expected to close next year and will have to go through regulatory approval.

