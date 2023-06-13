ATF investigating Warrenton church fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An update on the church fire in Warrenton that broke out Monday morning.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of the fire.

They did take one person into custody on an outstanding state burglary warrant. That person’s involvement in the fire has yet to be determined.

No one has been charged with starting the fire at this point.

