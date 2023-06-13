ATF investigating Warrenton church fire

An update on the church fire in Warrenton that broke out Monday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An update on the church fire in Warrenton that broke out Monday morning.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigators have not ruled out arson as the cause of the fire.

They did take one person into custody on an outstanding state burglary warrant. That person’s involvement in the fire has yet to be determined.

No one has been charged with starting the fire at this point.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutors’ abrupt resignation
News 4 Investigates: New questions raised after prosecutor’s abrupt resignation
A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in...
1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Tower Grove Park adding basketball courts
Tower Grove Park adding basketball courts
Bunge makes billion-dollar merger deal with Amsterdam agriculture firm
Bunge makes billion-dollar merger deal with Amsterdam agriculture firm
Powell Hall Renovations
Work to renovate Powell Hall continutes
Bunge makes billion-dollar merger deal with Amsterdam agriculture firm
Bunge makes billion-dollar merger deal with Amsterdam agriculture firm