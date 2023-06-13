3 suspects in custody after police chase in St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three suspects are in custody following a police chase in the City of St. Louis.

Police told News 4 officers were chasing a white Jeep Compass that had been reported stolen in a carjacking. The chase started near 15th and Biddle and was terminated near Lillian and Northwich. During the chase, the suspects’ car hit a marked police vehicle.

Three suspects were taken into custody. No other information has been released.

