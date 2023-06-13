1 dead, 1 wounded in late-night shooting in St. Charles

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in St. Charles Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. at the Clock Tower Square Apartments, which is close to I-70 and Fifth Street. A 22-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were both taken to a hospital, where the man died. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 21-year-old suspect was later arrested at his home in University City.

