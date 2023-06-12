Thieves steal from ATM in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Washington, Missouri Police Department is investigating after thieves took money from an ATM.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Bank of Franklin County at 900 East 8th Street. When they arrived, officers found the ATM had been broken into. The suspects were able to steal an unknown amount of money by opening the vault doors to the machine.

A 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was parked on the street near the bank. Police said the truck was running, its lights were on, and attached to the receiver hitch of the truck was a heavy-duty chain. The truck was later found to have been stolen.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.