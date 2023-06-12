SUV may have been hit by thrown rock on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill

Tiffany Baker was driving south on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill Friday evening to meet her husband.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tiffany Baker was driving south on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill Friday evening to meet her husband when she heard a loud noise that almost caused her to lose control of her Ford Bronco.

“It was just a loud boom. Like, it was really loud. It scared me,” said Baker.

Baker said when she eventually stopped her vehicle, she found damage to the right side of her windshield, where it was obvious that something had struck it. She said the loud noise caused her to jerk her steering wheel and almost drive into the median.

She said there were no vehicles in front of her at the time and believes that the rock could have been thrown from the top of some rock bluffs that run along the west side of the highway. News 4 found a path that leads to the edge of the bluffs.

Baker said estimates for repairs range from $750 to $2,200. And from the amount of damage, she said one repair shop estimated the size of the rock that hit her SUV.

“It was a baseball-sized something that hit it,” she said.

On Monday, Baker said she spoke with Byrnes Mill Police Chief Frank Selvaggio about the incident and will meet with him Tuesday at the police station to file a report.

