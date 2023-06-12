St. Louis County church Pride display vandalized

A Pride month display outside of a St. Louis County church was vandalized over the weekend.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The damage happened at Concord Trinity United Methodist Church on South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Six doors in the colors of the rainbow were damaged. The lead pastor of the church said the incident won’t slow down the church from becoming a symbol in acceptance and inclusion.

Seven years ago today, a gunman in Orlando, Florida, killed 49 people at a gay nightclub.

Today in Florida and nationwide, Pride pushback is growing.

In Florida a new state law prohibits all drag shows where children might be present.

However, drag queens in the state say they are not going to be silenced.

The queens plan to perform all month at various Pride events in communities where they feel safe.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

