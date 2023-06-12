St. Louis City Catholic Parish appeals closure as archdiocese deadline passes, says Archbishop Rozanski doesn’t have all the information

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The deadline is here for area Catholic parishes to appeal their closure following the St. Louis Archdiocese’s All Things New plan that rolled out last month.

You’ll remember Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski announced the closing of more than 40 parish communities on Pentecost weekend.

St. Roch Parish Council President Mike Stevens calls his church community dynamic and a vital force in the community.

“Part of the church’s mission is to evangelize,” Stephens explained. “This is a place from which evangelization occurs, so it makes sense this parish stay open to continue that mission with the church.”

Stephens said the Archdiocese of St. Louis will have St. Roch parish “be subsumed into Christ The King Parish, Effective August 1, 2023.” He added that’s different than the original concept of joining a pastorate with a group of parishes sharing a priest.

“We are appealing that because we think that there is some information that should be explored in greater detail,” Stephens said.

In Archbishop Rozanski’s decree letter to the St. Roch parish, he lists less than 300 families, declining Sunday mass attendance, and a drop in baptisms and funerals as reasons to subsume the parish. He also points to St. Roch operating at a financial deficit of $1 million over the last five years.

“That is not accurate information,” Stephens shared. “We are not sure what that is based on at the Archdiocese. We would like the chance to get in front of the Archbishop or his staff to work and see why our numbers are different.”

Stephens said St. Roch filed its appeal on May 31.

Archbishop Rozanski has 30 days to respond to that appeal. If that appeal is denied or not responded to in that time, the parish has 15 days to appeal to the Archbishop’s superior.

Who is the archbishop’s superior? The Vatican.

In a statement from Very Rev. Philip Bené, Judicial Vicar J.C.D., LL.M.:

“Once the Archbishop published the decrees regarding the status of the parishes as part of the All Things New initiative, parishioners of a parish who considered themselves aggrieved had the right to ask, in writing by a letter postmarked by June 12, 2023, the Archbishop to revoke or change his decree. Parishes are dear to the hearts of parishioners, and it’s important to hear from any who believe their parish was unfairly treated in the process. Some letters that have been received praised the Archbishop’s overall decision, some letters expressed concerns about specific parts of the Archbishop’s decision, some letters expressed disappointment their priest was being transferred, and others asked that the Archbishop revoke or alter his decision. In this regard, a request that the Archbishop revoke or change his decree regarding a parish must be written specifically addressing the way a parishioner’s parish is being altered and how it affects the parishioner negatively.

“Canon law allows for 30 days for the Archbishop to review the letters from the time he receives them. He will respond directly to each letter written. Within 15 business days of having received the letter indicating the response of the Archbishop, parishioners who wish to pursue recourse can do so by indicating this in writing to the Archbishop. His office will then forward the acts of the case to the Holy See (the Vatican) for its careful study and decision.

“We humbly ask the Holy Spirit to guide us and pray that we will work together to forge new pathways and ensure that the treasure of our Faith may continue to bring healing and hope to a broken world. Let us be steadfast in faith as we look forward in hope.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.