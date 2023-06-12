Saint Louis Zoo will close Friday for ZOOFARI fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo announced Monday they will be closed Friday, June 16.

The zoo is preparing for its ZOOFARI fundraiser, a party that helps raise money to support the zoo’s conservation efforts here and around the world. The Saint Louis Zoo will reopen Saturday, June 17.

For more information about ZOOFARI, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.