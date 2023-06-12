Saint Louis Zoo will close Friday for ZOOFARI fundraiser

Kali at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Kali at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo announced Monday they will be closed Friday, June 16.

The zoo is preparing for its ZOOFARI fundraiser, a party that helps raise money to support the zoo’s conservation efforts here and around the world. The Saint Louis Zoo will reopen Saturday, June 17.

For more information about ZOOFARI, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day forecast
Cool Tonight, Warming Trend This Week
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.
Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters
Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment

Latest News

A man was flown to the hospital after a car fell on him.
Man airlifted to hospital after car fell on him in Smithton
No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Thieves steal from ATM in Washington, Missouri
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo...
Imo’s finalize first NIL sponsorship deal with Luther Burden
Water main break closes part of Arsenal
16 water main breaks in South City over the weekend