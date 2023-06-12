Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was rushed to the hospital overnight after his squad car was struck multiple times during a pursuit in north St. Louis.

Police say the chase started around 3 a.m. involving St. Ann and Charlack Police Officers. The pursuit went into St. Louis City. An officer’s car was rammed at North Broadway and Morin Avenue. The officer was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The pursuit ended in a crash on Harlan near Riverview. Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody. Police say a fourth suspect fled the scene and has not been found yet.

News 4 is working to learn what the suspects were wanted for, and the condition of the injured officer.

