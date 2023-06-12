MoDOT to close lanes under New Halls Ferry Bridge starting June 23

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT announced they will temporarily close lanes under the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge between Dunn and Pershall starting Friday, June 23.

This will allow crews to demolish the last section of the old New Halls Ferry Bridge. MoDOT encourages drivers to use Dunn Rd. and Pershall between West Florissant Ave. and Old Halls Ferry Rd. throughout the closure. The lanes will reopen on June 26.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

