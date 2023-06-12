Mild Monday, Then Heating Up This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Patch fog Monday morning
  • Mild Monday, highs in the 70s
  • Warming trend for the week ahead with 90s ahead

Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

It will turn warmer this week with some hot days coming late week. We have a chance for some rain and storms Friday-Sunday, but there is much disagreement on which day could have the best chance for rain, so stay tuned as we look from agreement in the models and pin down the timing for you.

