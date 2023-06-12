Marvelous Monday, Then Heating Up This Week

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Quick Clearing Early Today
  • Low Humidity & Below-Normal Temperatures
  • Warming Trend for the Week Ahead, 90s Return

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than-normal temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and low humidity. Expect highs in the mid 70s!

What’s Next: It will turn warmer this week with some hot days Thursday and Friday. We’re looking at another stretch of dry weather until some rain and storms arrive late Friday into Saturday, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to the timing of this rain, so stay tuned as we watch for more agreement in the models and pin down the timing.

