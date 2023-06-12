Man shot while leaving party at short-term rental in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot while leaving a part at a short-term rental Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called to the rental in the 4200 block of Castleman Ave. around 1:20 p.m. The victim told police he was leaving a party at the location when he was shot in the abdomen.

The shooting suspect drove off in a newer model black sedan, police said.

The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

