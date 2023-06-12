Man arrested after waiving axe during robbery in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 42-year-old man was arrested after swinging an axe during a robbery in downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the man entered the Dollar General DGX store around 1:45 p.m. while holding an axe and told the employees to stay away from him. The suspect then took numerous food items.

When security confronted the man he started “waiving the axe around in a violent manner,” the police report read. The suspect was arrested after leaving the store.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

