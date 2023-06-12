Man airlifted to hospital after car fell on him in Smithton

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHTON, Ill. (KMOV) – A man was taken to the hospital after a car fell on top of him in Smithton, Illinois Monday.

The incident happened in the 700 block of S. Main Street around 12:30 p.m.

An officer on the scene told News 4 the man was working on the car when the jack failed and the car fell on top of him. He was not conscious when the first responders arrived, but later regained consciousness before being airlifted.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7 Day forecast
Stunning Today, Warmer Tomorrow
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.
Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Officer hospitalized after being struck by suspect during pursuit that ended in a crash
Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment

Latest News

No arrests have been made pending investigation.
Thieves steal from ATM in Washington, Missouri
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo...
Imo’s finalize first NIL sponsorship deal with Luther Burden
Water main break closes part of Arsenal
16 water main breaks in South City over the weekend
Starting at 8 a.m. this morning, there will be westbound lane closures on the Highway near...
MoDOT to close lanes under New Halls Ferry Bridge starting June 23