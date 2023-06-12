Man airlifted to hospital after car fell on him in Smithton

SMITHTON, Ill. (KMOV) – A man was taken to the hospital after a car fell on top of him in Smithton, Illinois Monday.

The incident happened in the 700 block of S. Main Street around 12:30 p.m.

An officer on the scene told News 4 the man was working on the car when the jack failed and the car fell on top of him. He was not conscious when the first responders arrived, but later regained consciousness before being airlifted.

No other details have been released.

