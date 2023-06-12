Loved ones gather to remember boy who went missing 20 years ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Loved ones came to Forest Park to remember Christian Ferguson on the 20th anniversary of the day he went missing.

Last year, his father, Dawan Ferguson, was found guilty of his murder.

The family also introduced CTF Alert, a system that would notify authorities if someone with a disability or special needs is missing.

The new alert would be a notification for when someone with a serious medical condition misses a major medical appointment or picking up a prescription

