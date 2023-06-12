Loved ones gather to remember boy who went missing 20 years ago

Dawan Ferguson was found guilty of Christian Ferguson’s murder last year
Loved ones came to Forest Park to remember Christian Ferguson on the 20th anniversary of the day he went missing.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Loved ones came to Forest Park to remember Christian Ferguson on the 20th anniversary of the day he went missing.

Last year, his father, Dawan Ferguson, was found guilty of his murder.

The family also introduced CTF Alert, a system that would notify authorities if someone with a disability or special needs is missing.

READ MORE: ‘It would have saved my son’ Mother of murdered child aiming to implement alert system for people with medical conditions

The new alert would be a notification for when someone with a serious medical condition misses a major medical appointment or picking up a prescription

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

