Imo’s finalize first NIL sponsorship deal with Luther Burden

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo...
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) is tripped by South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Imo’s Pizza formalized its first NIL sponsorship agreement with Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden Monday afternoon.

The East Saint Louis native will now appear in Imo’s advertising including print, electronic, and billboard, as well as engage in social media outreach. Burden will also appear on Imo’s billboard advertising in Columbia, Mo. for the 2023 football season.

The sponsorship will kick off with a pizza party on Saturday, June 17, for participants of Burden’s youth football camp at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club.

“I’ve loved Imo’s pizza for as long as I can remember, so this sponsorship was an easy ‘yes’ for me,” Burden said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve as an ambassador for a brand I admire and a pizza I absolutely love!”

“As a longtime fan of Missouri Football and a huge fan of Luther’s, I’m excited Imo’s could secure this sponsorship with someone who is genuinely a fan of our brand as well,” Imo’s CEO Mark Miner said. “NIL sponsorships are relatively new, but they make so much sense, as they allow us to align our rand with hometown favorites like Luther Burden III while they are still close to home. We look forward to a great sponsorship.”

