Gov. Pritzker signs bill making Ill. first state to outlaw book bans

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Pritzker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, advocates and lawmakers at the Harold Washington Library to sign the bill.

The new law will take effect January 1, 2024.

“Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release. “Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next. Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn. In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty.”

According to the release, HB2789 protects the freedom of libraries to acquire materials without external limitations. Prior to this, Illinois law did not provide such protections and according to Chicago-based American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

