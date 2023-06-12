Former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley accused of wire fraud

By KMOV Staff
Jun. 12, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former St. Louis Alderman is facing federal wire fraud charges.

Brandon Bosley is facing three counts of wire fraud, accused of trying to defraud Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.

Federal prosecutors say Bosley bought a 2010 Toyota Prius from a used car sales business in March 2021 but did not register the car with the state until April 5, 2022. In September 2021, the Prius was parked in front of Bosley’s office in the city and was hit by another car. Bosley was contacted by the other driver’s insurance company, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, until February 2022. Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance told Bosley it would pay for repairs to the Prius.

According to a federal indictment, investigators obtain recordings of Bosley trying to bribe the owner of the used car sales business to inflate the damage to the Prius and declare it a total loss.

The owner of the used car sales business also owned a convenience store in Bosley’s ward. According to the indictment, Bosley introduced a bill, which was passed, that lifted a moratorium on liquor licenses in the 3rd Ward.

Bosley left the Board of Aldermen after he was defeated in a primary in March. He is the third alderman to be indicted in the past year. Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

