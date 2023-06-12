Fire department called for smoke smell at SLMPD headquarters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Sunday, the St. Louis Fire Department was called to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters for reports of smoke on multiple floors.

It happened just before 6 p.m. After searching the area for a source and going through the entire building, there was no fire.

Instead, the fire department said the smell likely came from vehicles doing donuts outside SLMPD Headquarters, and the HVAC pulled the burning rubber smell into the building.

Battalion 2 reports: Companies have searched the building, no signs of smoke/#fire.



