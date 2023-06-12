Episode 238: Circus Flora

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- This week, we’re meeting under the Big Top.

It’s a St. Louis tradition dating back to the mid-80s and Circus Flora continues to entertain the next generation of families. The season kicked off June 1 and goes through June 25.

We sat down with Executive Director Jack Marsh to talk about this year’s show and the legacy of the circus in St. Louis. Jack grew up in the circus, his mother has been with Circus Flora from the start. He thought he wanted a different path, becoming an attorney after college, but the circus pulled him back. As artistic director and executive director, he has his hands in all parts of the performance and he shares the secrets of the circus and its legacy in St. Louis with us on this podcast.

For tickets and performance information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.