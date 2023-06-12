Cool Tonight, Warming Trend This Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures remain cooler than normal tonight
  • Warming trend all week, hotter 90s by Thursday
  • Next rain chance either late Friday or on Saturday

Tonight will be cool by June standards as the low again dips into the 50s (normal low is 67). Tuesday warms up even more, highs get into the 80s with low humidity.

What’s Next: It will turn warmer this week with some hot days Thursday and Friday. We’re looking at another stretch of dry weather until some rain and storms arrive late Friday into Saturday, but there is quite a bit of uncertainty as to the timing of this rain, so stay tuned as we watch for more agreement in the models and pin down the timing.

