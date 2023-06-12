Cool Down St. Louis launches summer assistance

As the temperatures heat up, Cool Down St. Louis is ready to step up to help.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today Cool Down St. Louis launched its summer assistance program.

Ameren, the St. Louis Fire Department and Mayor Tishaura Jones gathered for the launch.

Even chief meteorologist Steve Templeton and meteorologist Leah Hill were there, helping load hundreds of window a/c units donated by Ameren.

If you or someone you know need help to stay cool this summer, go online to Cool Down St. Louis’ website.

