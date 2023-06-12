Circus Flora’s new ‘Undercover’ show runs through June 25

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Circus Flora is entering into the world of espionage, presenting its brand-new show, Undercover.

The show has nods to beloved spy stories throughout the years, from daring crossbow stunts, motorcycle tricks and a “human fountain” act you have to see to believe.

Undercover introduces the world’s top double agent who faces an archvillain obsessed with world domination.

That all awaits you at the big top in Grand Center.

It is going on now through June 25.

