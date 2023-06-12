Annual St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby hosted in The Hill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain didn’t stop a day at the races in The Hill neighborhood for Sunday’s annual St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby.

The 70-year adrenaline-fueled fun takes over Macklind Avenue.

The race features cars built from kits and raced by kids aged 7-18 years old.

Organizers said participants competed for the coveted title of champion and to advance to nationals in Akron, Ohio, in June.

STEM STL and World Wide Technology sponsor the event, helping these racers build their cars, and learn more about STEM fields.

To find out how you can sign up for next year’s event, you can visit St. Louis Jaycees’ website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.