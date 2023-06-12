Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Dallas whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was last seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. She is described as a Black girl who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She had two large side braids in her hair that joined in the back, KWTX reports.

Police are also searching for an unknown Black male in connection with Lillie’s alleged abduction. He is described as having black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect is reported to be driving a gray, four-door crossover SUV with a Texas license plate. The make, model and license plate number of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Mild Monday, Then Heating Up This Week
Mild Monday, Then Heating Up This Week
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.
Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City lifted

Latest News

Annual St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby hosted in The Hill
Annual St. Louis Jaycees Soap Box Derby hosted in The Hill
Circus Flora’s new ‘Undercover’ show runs through June 25
Circus Flora’s new ‘Undercover’ show runs through June 25
Loved ones gather to remember boy who went missing 20 years ago
Loved ones gather to remember boy who went missing 20 years ago
Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of the cast of "Kimberly Akimbo," perform at...
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history as ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ takes top prize
Fire department called for smoke smell at SLMPD headquarters
Fire department called for smoke smell at SLMPD headquarters