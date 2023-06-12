5-year-old shot in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis Monday.

The incident occurred around 4:19 p.m. near the 8600 block of Oxford. Police said the girl was dropped off at the fire station on the 5400 block of Partridge after being shot in her right side.

The victim is conscious and breathing and was transferred to a local hospital.

Police at the scene told News 4 that the child is in stable condition. They said the shooting was not an accident.

News 4 will update this story with more details.

