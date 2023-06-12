16 water main breaks in South City over the weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There were 16 water main breaks throughout neighborhoods in south St. Louis over the weekend.

Nick Dunne, Public Information Officer for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, said the breaks were “a domino effect started by Friday’s break at Donovan and Lansdowne due to changes in pressure.”

Repairs were completed by Monday afternoon at 5311 Itaska, 7133 Winona, Donovan and Lansdowne, Clifton and Rhodes, and 5641 Eichelberger.

Repairs are still in progress at 5711 Finkman, Macklind and Walsh, Lindenwood and Hampton, Compton and Eiler, 55411 Lansdowne, 6824 Magnolia, 4519 Carter, Plainview and Chippewa, 6503 Bradley, Arsenal and Jamieson, and Wilson and Hampton. Arsenal will remain closed between Hudler and Jamieson until repairs are complete.

Dunne said that crews continue working to make repairs and restore full water pressure to the impacted neighborhoods.

There is a bill currently before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to raise rates 20% - meaning an average of $5 dollars extra a month and $15 every quarter. The last time the Board of Aldermen adjusted the City’s water rate was 13 years ago.

