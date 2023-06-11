‘We’re behind’ St. Louis Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates to replace aging infrastructure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is awash with water issues, from South City to Interstate-64 and beyond.

Specifically, water mains are breaking.

“It’s a feature of not having properly invested in our city’s water system since 2010,” said Nick Desideri, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones.

In the last month, the city has seen flooding around I-64 and Tamm Avenue, as well as in the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood at Chippewa and Lansdowne.

Desideri said the city has delayed raising water rates for years, and sporadic floods are the result. The last time the city raised water rates was 13 years ago.

There was a Board of Aldermen bill introduced in 2016 to address the issue. It went nowhere.

“So now here we are all these years later, right, and we’re behind on it,” said Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard.

Clark Hubbard said she constantly hears from residents with water issues and is backing Board Bill 49, which raises rates. But she knows some of her less fortunate constituents will have concerns.

“If you just hear increase, it’ll frighten you,” said Clark Hubbard.

The bill raises rates 20% - meaning an average of $5 dollars extra a month and $15 every quarter.

“But know that you can budget that out differently because you can make payments monthly,” said Clark Hubbard.

Desideri told News 4 Saturday, the money is there to fix the water main off I-64, but work isn’t done yet.

On Saturday News 4 went back to the St. Louis Hills area where the Friday flooding occurred.

The water was gone and work is clearly being done to fix the issue.

Residents in that area had mixed thoughts on raising rates and using that money to improve infrastructure.

Nathan Easter was all for it. He said his nephew was stuck in traffic for over two hours in May, due to the flooding on I-64.

“You get somebody from a different state or even a different country coming through our awesome town of St. Louis, you don’t want to see eight inches of water go into this famous place ‘Legrand’s Tomboy,” said Easter.

But Karen Bergman said she doesn’t trust the city to use tax dollars wisely.

“I know the infrastructure is old but I just don’t trust them on what they’re going to do with our money so we pay lots of taxes for other things and I just don’t know where all the money goes,” said Bergman.

The city’s water division has been using their cash reserves to sustain current water rates, going through $33 million of reserves over the last five years, with just $3 million left, according to Desideri.

Public Works Director Curt Skouby has been sounding the alarm for years, and had a warning for the Board’s Public Works and Utilities Committee this past week.

“Unfortunately it’s been kicked down the road so long, we’ll be in a fiscal crisis if we don’t get this rate increase,” said Skouby.

The bill is now out of committee and will be going to the full board soon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.