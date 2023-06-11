Water main break closes part of Arsenal

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A water main break closed a part of Arsenal Street in Ellendale on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal Street is closed between Hudler and Jamieson as crews work to fix the break.

Nick Desideri, the Communications Director for the Office of the Mayor, told News 4 that this break is a ripple effect caused by the water main break that occurred on Friday.

RELATED: ‘We’re behind’ St. Louis Board of Aldermen considering raising water rates to replace aging infrastructure

