Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Tennessee teen that is recovering from a devastating injury she suffered in St. Louis is set to have another surgery on Monday.

Back in February, doctors amputated both of Janae Edmondson’s legs after a driver hit the visiting volleyball player downtown.

According to Edmondson’s mother, she has another surgery Monday, which is also her 18th birthday. Her mother said that this surgery is another step toward her prosthetics.

Edmondson’s family said she really wants to walk soon.

To donate to Edmondson’s GoFundMe and read the latest updates from her family, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.