Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday

Monday will also be Janae Edmondson’s 18th birthday
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.(GoFundMe)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Tennessee teen that is recovering from a devastating injury she suffered in St. Louis is set to have another surgery on Monday.

Back in February, doctors amputated both of Janae Edmondson’s legs after a driver hit the visiting volleyball player downtown.

Teen in St. Louis for volleyball tournament hit by car, has both legs amputated; suspect arrested

According to Edmondson’s mother, she has another surgery Monday, which is also her 18th birthday. Her mother said that this surgery is another step toward her prosthetics.

Edmondson’s family said she really wants to walk soon.

To donate to Edmondson’s GoFundMe and read the latest updates from her family, follow this link.

