Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City lifted
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home
7 Day Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Today

Latest News

This image released by Polk & Co. shows the cast during a performance of "New York, New York."...
The show must go on: Putting on a Tony Awards telecast during a writers’ strike
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud
According to SLMPD, the incident took place in the 8800 block of Northcrest around 12:45 a.m.
Second homicide reported in Jennings, Mo. area this weekend
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail