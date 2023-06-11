Second homicide reported in Jennings, Mo. area this weekend

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide was reported overnight Sunday in Jennings. This is the second homicide reported in the area over the weekend.

According to SLMPD, the incident took place in the 8800 block of Northcrest around 12:45 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene and Homicide Units were requested to investigate. On Saturday, a homicide was reported near this location in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

