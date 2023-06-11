Second homicide reported in Jennings, Mo. area this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide was reported overnight Sunday in Jennings. This is the second homicide reported in the area over the weekend.

According to SLMPD, the incident took place in the 8800 block of Northcrest around 12:45 a.m. A man was found dead at the scene and Homicide Units were requested to investigate. On Saturday, a homicide was reported near this location in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue.

