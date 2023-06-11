Pre-match Preview: A Western Conference showdown with the LA Galaxy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC are back at CITYPARK this weekend for a match against Western Conference opponents, the LA Galaxy.

St. Louis has re-claimed the top spot in the conference with 28 points from a 9-1-5 record. Going into the match, CITY SC has a three-match home win streak after recording victories over Sporting KC, Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo. This team has bulldozed multiple MLS expansion team records in its inaugural season and may have yet another opportunity against LA. Excluding the shootout era, LAFC (2018) holds the record for the fastest expansion club to 10 regular season wins, doing so in 18 matches. If CITY SC secures their tenth win Sunday, they will have done so in 16 matches.

CITY SC has netted three or more goals in eight matches this season. St. Louis have also scored at least 3 goals in each of their home wins this season in MLS. CITY SC has eight different players with multiple goals this MLS season, more than any other team in the league. LA Galaxy has won 12 of its 19 matches against expansion teams since the start of the 2010 season. Coming into the match against St. Louis, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-9-3 but have struggled on the road, earning one win in eight games.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m. at CITYPARK. Games can be watched on Apple TV with an MLS season pass.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

For an exclusive look at what fans can expect at CITYPARK on match-day, click here.

