Police investigating homicide in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Berkeley on Saturday.

Police said that City of Berkeley Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation has shown that a suspect had attempted to rob the man. The victim and suspect got into an altercation, and the suspect shot the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle on North Hanley Road.

Police ask anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

