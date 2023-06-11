Police investigating homicide in Berkeley

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Berkeley on Saturday.

Police said that City of Berkeley Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 4400 block of North Hanley Road just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation has shown that a suspect had attempted to rob the man. The victim and suspect got into an altercation, and the suspect shot the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle on North Hanley Road.

Police ask anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City lifted
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis

Latest News

Shooting generic
12-year-old struck by shrapnel during gas station shooting in St. Louis City
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded and found a man inside a residence,...
Police investigate overnight homicide in Jennings, Mo.
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force