Juneteenth celebrations kicking off in the Delmar Loop

Juneteenth is more than a week away, but the celebration has already begun in the Delmar Loop.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Juneteenth is more than a week away, but the celebration has already begun in the Delmar Loop.

The event included vendors as well as live music performances, art and food.

Organizers say the festival is about paying tribute to African-American heritage.

This is the third year for Juneteenth in the Delmar Loop and organizers said they plan to get bigger and better each year.

