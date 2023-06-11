Isolated Showers, Rain Tapers Off By Late Evening

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Isolated showers linger today, rain ending by late evening
  • Patch fog Monday morning
  • Warming trend for the week ahead

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

This Evening: Lingering isolated showers are possible today, but the trend is lower rain chances and any spotty light showers into this evening will taper off by late evening. Any threat for strong storms in our southern coverage area has pushed farther south, so there severe threat south has ended.

Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City lifted
Janae Edmondson will have another surgery on June 12, which is also her 18th birthday.
Tennessee teen injured in downtown crash to have another surgery Monday

Latest News

7 Day forecast
Isolated Showers, Rain Tapers Off By Evening
First Alert Weather Day Today
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday