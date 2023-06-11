Isolated Showers, Rain Tapers Off By Late Evening
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Isolated showers linger today, rain ending by late evening
- Patch fog Monday morning
- Warming trend for the week ahead
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days
This Evening: Lingering isolated showers are possible today, but the trend is lower rain chances and any spotty light showers into this evening will taper off by late evening. Any threat for strong storms in our southern coverage area has pushed farther south, so there severe threat south has ended.
Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.
Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.