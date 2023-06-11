Isolated Showers, Rain Tapers Off By Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Isolated showers linger today, rain ending by evening

Patch fog Monday morning

Warming trend for the week ahead

Today: Lingering isolated showers are possible today, but the trend is lower rain chances and rain ending by evening. Any threat for strong storms in our southern coverage area has pushed farther south, so there severe threat south has ended.

Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

