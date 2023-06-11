First Alert Weather Day Today

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day

Periods of Rain & Storms Morning-Afternoon

A Few Storms Could Be Severe This Afternoon South of St. Louis

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: We finally get some much-needed rain, along with some embedded thunderstorms. Some isolated areas have already received over two inches of rain. Expect periods of rain and storms through the morning and into the afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by mid-late afternoon. Clouds and occasional rain will make for a much cooler day as temperatures hold steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A heads up -- There is a narrow window of opportunity for a few strong to severe storms with hail and high winds south of St. Louis this afternoon. But otherwise, this should be a beneficial widespread rain.

Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.