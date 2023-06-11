First Alert Weather Day Today

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
  • Periods of Rain & Storms Morning-Afternoon
  • A Few Storms Could Be Severe This Afternoon South of St. Louis

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: We finally get some much-needed rain, along with some embedded thunderstorms. Some isolated areas have already received over two inches of rain. Expect periods of rain and storms through the morning and into the afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by mid-late afternoon. Clouds and occasional rain will make for a much cooler day as temperatures hold steady in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A heads up -- There is a narrow window of opportunity for a few strong to severe storms with hail and high winds south of St. Louis this afternoon. But otherwise, this should be a beneficial widespread rain.

Tonight: Dry with clearing skies. Watch for spotty fog early Monday.

Monday: A beautiful day with cooler-than normal highs in the 70s, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City lifted
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Sunday Is A First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday
Low Humidity Again Today, Still On Track for Weekend Rain
Low Humidity Again Today, Still On Track for Weekend Rain